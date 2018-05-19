Man accused of having drugs, running from deputies
A Rome man was in jail Saturday pending a $7,900 bond after being accused of running from deputies at the Royal Inn while having marijuana and methamphetamine on him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Derrick Loren Richardson, 39, of 301 Branham Ave., was arrested around 10:27 p.m. Friday. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputies went to the motel at 1201 Martha Berry Blvd. looking for a man wanted by law enforcement. When they approached him to ask him if he had any information on the person he took off.
Deputies were able to take him into custody within four minutes of him running.