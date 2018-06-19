Man accused of grabbing officer’s genitals during arrest
A Rome man was in jail without bond Tuesday night after being accused of resisting arrest during which he grabbed an officer’s genitals to “to cause physical harm,” reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Glenn Franklin Hamilton, 40, of 169 McHenry Drive, Lot 41, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with two felony counts of obstruction of an officer along with misdemeanor simple battery and giving a false name to law enforcement.