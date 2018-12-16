A Floyd County man accused of using a credit card in the name of an 89-year-old woman was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kevin O'Brian Weaver, 28, of 2616 Lake View Drive, was arrested Saturday on warrants charging him with felony financial transaction card fraud and felony entering auto.
Weaver allegedly entered the woman's Suzuki SX-4 with intent to commit a theft and used a Lowe's credit card listed in her name. The outstanding balance on the card was $1,532.