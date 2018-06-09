Man accused of firing revolver at another during fight
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday after being accused of firing a Bulldog .44-caliber revolver at a man three times and fighting with several others.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Lawayne Culberson, 29, of 203 Kingston Ave., was arrested around 4:21 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery, simple assault, simple battery, disorderly conduct and pointing a gun at another.
The fight happened at an Old Airport Road home in the 100 block. He attacked several people with a screwdriver before picking up the revolver and firing at a man. He then fought with that man’s cousins, striking one of them in the jaw. The man Culberson was shooting at sustained cuts from the attack.