Man accused of exposing himself released from jail on bond
A Rome man accused of showing his private parts to children at an apartment complex playground was released from jail on bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael Ralph Battle, 58, of 533 Ashland Park Blvd., was standing on his third-floor balcony on May 5 when he exposed his private parts to children playing below.
When Rome police went to detain him, he threw a lit cigarette at one, burning the officer’s forearm, and fought the arrest. He also grabbed at one officer's holstered gun during the struggle. Taken to the Floyd Medical Center emergency room, he continued to resist police and cause a scene.
Battle was remanded into police custody Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of obstructing an officer and the misdemeanors battery, disorderly conduct and public indecency.