Man accused of driving stolen vehicle
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday after being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and running from police when he was pulled over.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taelin Xavier Barton, 17, of 26 Fortune St., was arrested around 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, after police found him at 304 Turner McCall Blvd., outside Floyd Medical Center. He is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property along with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving without a license.
Barton was seen by police driving the Pontiac Sunfire, valued at $1,500, near the intersection of Avenue B and Turner McCall Boulevard. An officer conducted a traffic stop, prompting Barton to run from the vehicle. After being taken into custody, an officer found he did not have a valid license allowing him to drive.