Man accused of damaging countertop, door at US Nails
A Cave Spring man remained in jail Friday pending a $5,700 bond after being accused of breaking a granite countertop and a front door of US Nails at Riverbend Shopping Center.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Latrez Rashad Deshon El-Amin, 19, of 242 Park Road, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the business at 1408 Turner McCall Blvd. He was causing a disturbance at the store when he caused the damage, which totaled an estimated $700.
He also tried to climb over the countertop and threatened to return and cause further damage to the business.
He is charged with felony second-degree criminal damage to property along with misdemeanor criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simple assault.