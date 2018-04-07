Man accused of crossing guard line with meth
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of crossing the guard line at the jail while hiding methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Brian Thrash, 45, of 11 Willingham St., was arrested Thursday around 10:50 a.m. He had a felony probation warrant out for his arrest, and after bringing meth over the jail guard line, now faces two more felony charges.
He is charged with felony possession of meth and crossing county guard line with drugs without consent.