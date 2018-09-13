Man accused of choking woman
A Rome man was in jail without bond Thursday night after being accused of choking his wife in front of a 2-year-old.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Albert Joseph Simpson, 33, of 31 Widgeon Way, was arrested Thursday after police obtained warrants for his arrest, following the early morning incident.
A bruise was left on the woman’s neck from him choking her. Also her Vizio TV, valued at $300, was damaged from him throwing a coffee table at it. He also damaged the front and back doors at her home by slamming them.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault along with misdemeanor criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children.