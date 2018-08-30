Man accused of cashing 16 forged checks
A Rome man was arrested Thursday morning on theft and forgery charges stemming from the alleged forging of 16 checks over an eight-month period, resulting in the loss of $3,100 from the victim’s bank account.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Kirk, 28, of 51 Tency Lane, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. He is charged with a felony and misdemeanor count of theft by taking, along with 16 misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree forgery. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving while his license was suspended.
Kirk took the checks from a man’s College Park Drive home, and from Jan. 2 to Monday, cashed 16 of them. He forged the man’s name on each of the checks before cashing them.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday night.