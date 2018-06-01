Man accused of busting up SUV
A Rome man was in jail Friday pending a $7,900 bond after being accused of damaging the front and rear windshields on a 2005 Ford Expedition and threatening the owner.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon L. Francis, 28, of 1217 Bells Ferry Road, was arrested Friday around 12:35 a.m. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He also faces a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.
Late Thursday morning, around 11:13 p.m., Francis went to the Woodward Street home and used an unidentified object to shatter the rear windshield and beat in the front windshield. He damaged the vehicle with the intent of “terrorizing” the vehicle’s owner. He also tried to kick in the back door of the man’s home.