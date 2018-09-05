You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of burglary hit with more charges

James Harlan Griffin

A man already jailed on burglary charges was additionally charged Wednesday with thefts from two other homes.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Investigators say James Harlan Griffin Jr., 35, took a $3,500 set of golf clubs from a Bethel Church Road residence on Aug. 24. He also took a $400 pressure washer and $150 Makita planer from a residence on Eagle Ridge Drive in Kingston.

Griffin was additionally charged Wednesday with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and criminal trespass.

