Man accused of burglarizing Wax Road home
A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond Monday night after being accused of burglarizing a Wax Road home in early January.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Colby Lee Pope, 32, of 10 Midway School Road, was arrested Monday around 9:40 a.m. He is charged with felony first-degree burglary and probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal tres-pass.
He broke into a home in the 2800 block of Wax Road around 9:20 p.m. and stole several items. The damages to the home were valued at $500.