Man accused of breaking woman’s nose indicted on assault charge
A Rome man accused of breaking a woman's nose in three places was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Bobby Renorris Watkins, 49, of 506 King St., pinned a victim down on a bed and struck the woman in the face with his fist, breaking her nose in three places on Aug. 27.
Watkins was charged with aggravated battery and turned himself in on Aug. 29.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Thomas Bernard Kinney, Jr., interference with government property;
Justin Savon Heard, willful obstruction of law enforcement;
Khahil Malik Hardeman, possession by inmates prohibited items;
Stacey Lashun Bailey, aggravated stalking;
Christina Delynn Lacey, habitual violator;
Hardik Patel, terroristic threats;
Ashley Alton Diamond, bribery;
Jessica Renee Lambert, second degree criminal damage to property;
Ricardo B Samson, aggravated stalking;
Richard Morgan hancock, terroristic threats and acts;
Steve Wayne Culberson, Jr., contraband inside guard lines;
Tremaine Shyjuan Adams and Jonathan Jarrod Heath, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers;
Ronni Steele, terroristic threats;
Katherine Marie Covington, exploit/inflict pain to disabled person, el-der person;
Maryjane Sheree Bannister, financial transaction card fraud;
Richmond William Booth, possession of cocaine;
Michael Derrick Pressley, aggravated assault;
Brittany Hightower, aggravated assault;
James Damato Baltimore, second degree criminal damage to property;
Michael Brandon Stewart, theft by receiving stolen property;
Wade Carroll Hamon, entering automobile;
Michael Dewayne Green and Shane Ray Sword, riot in penal institu-tion;
Christopher Womack, terroristic threats;
Ronnie Eugene Watts, serious injury by vehicle;
Adron Fitzgerald Almond, aggravated assault, family violence;
Brodrekius Breon Hall, riot in penal institution;
Dale Henson, terroristic threats;
Larry Byars Bullock, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers;
Alferd Duncan Mayers, Jr., violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Wesley Gregory Walker, Sr., theft by shoplifting;
Patrick Ryan Lovvorn, terroristic threats;
Jeremiah Douglas, entering automobile;
Stephen Aron Trotter, exploit/inflict pain to disabled person, elder person;
Jimmy Durand Jordan, Jr., exploit/inflict pain to disabled person, el-der person;