Man accused of attempting to break in to home
A Rome man was in jail without bond Friday night after being accused of attempting to force his way into a Morrison Campground Road home to commit a theft, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Preston Wayne Dougherty, 58, of 2150 Kingston Highway, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Friday, after trying to break in to the main home as well as a separate home on the property around 6:30 a.m.
He is charged with two counts of felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.