A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after attacking person with a sharp knife.

According to Floyd County Police reports:

Bradley Lamar Justice, 40, of 100B Calhoun Ave., is charged with felony aggravated assault after he attacked the person in their home with a sharp object, believed to be a knife and stabbed the person in the lower right abdomen. The wound is approximately 1 inch wide and half an inch deep.

The assault occurred back on Oct. 5.

Justice is also charged with probation violation.

Justice remains in jail Friday night with no bond.

