A Rome man was jailed on Monday on charges that he kicked a woman and injured her unborn child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Matthew Lira, 26, of 15 Elizabeth Street, is charged with felony false imprisonment and terroristic threats for an incident on May 7.
He was arrested Monday after being indicted on the charges on Jan. 17. He is accused of threatening a woman as well as kicking her in the stomach and holding her against her will.
Police say he caused injuries to the unborn child when he kicked the woman in the abdomen and drug her around the home by her hair. Lira was released on bond Tuesday.
Lira is also charged with misdemeanor assault on an unborn child, battery on an unborn child, reckless conduct and battery under the Family Violence Act.