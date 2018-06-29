Man accused of assaulting woman, resisting arrest
An Armuchee man was in jail without bond Friday night after being accused of injuring a woman during an assault and then fighting against three officers who were attempting to take him into custody.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Daniel Payton, 36, of 622 Floyd Springs Road, was arrested Friday around 12:25 p.m. He is charged with three felony counts of obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor simple assault and simple battery. The misdemeanor charges were filed under the Family Violence Act.
Just before noon, Payton injured the woman at his home when he grabbed her wrist. His behavior put the woman in fear of being harmed further.
After he struggled with one officer attempting to arrest him, he continued to resist additional officers trying to take him into custody.