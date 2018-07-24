Mail truck flipped in wreck
A U.S. Postal Service truck sustained heavy damages in a wreck at East First Avenue and East Third Street on Tuesday morning, however the mail carrier did not suffer serious injuries. The driver of the SUV which struck the mail truck was treated on the scene by emergency medical personnel from Floyd Medical Center and will face a citation from the Georgia State Patrol.
According to Trooper Lee Bowden:
The mail carrier, Delona Daffron, 56, of Rome, was headed in the direction of Broad Street on East First Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn on East Third Street at Southeastern Mills. Diamond Lyons, 31, of Rome, was behind Daffron and swerved to the left to go around the mail truck just as the truck started its turn. The resulting impact flipped the mail truck over onto its side and sent Lyons' SUV careening onto the grass beside the mill.
Lyons was able to walk to a stretcher and was put in an FMC ambulance for treatment out of the hot sun. The mail carrier had a cut lip but was otherwise uninjured.
Bowden said he wasn’t sure exactly what Lyons would be charged with.