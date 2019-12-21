A 30-year-old Macon man was charged with terroristic threats and acts Friday after he allegedly threatened officers trying to obtain his name in the LongHorn Steakhouse parking lot on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarius Laker Moore, of 3966 Spencer Circle, was charged with obstruction, public intoxication, and terroristic threats and acts after he refused to provide his name and birth date to officers when they detected alcohol on his breath and then threatened multiple deputies at the jail with violence.
He was released on bond by Saturday evening.