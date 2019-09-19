A Macon man and woman were arrested at a gas station on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for allegedly having a firearm that was reported stolen from Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
George Rabbit Moshier, 46, of 174 Walnut St., Macon, and Michele Lien Raffaldt, 46, of the same address, were found at the Mapco gas station on Shorter Avenue to have a stolen firearm from another state.
Both Moshier and Raffaldt are charged with felony theft by receiving property in another state and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Moshier is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was being held without bond. Raffaldt's bond is set at $5,700.