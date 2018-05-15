Machine taken from Watters Street worksite
A rented Wacker compactor, valued at $1,900, was taken from a Watters Street worksite sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
According to Rome police reports:
The machine had been rented by the complainant from United Rentals. It had been left overnight in the bucket of a Bobcat, and a dump truck was parked next to the bucket in an attempt to reduce its visibility from the road. The man realized it had been taken and called 911 on Tuesday morning.
United Rentals was supposed to be picking up the equipment Tuesday, and the item had not been returned.