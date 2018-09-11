Lyons Drive home burglarized
Jewelry and electronics were taken from a Lyons Drive home while a woman was in the midst of her vacation.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The theft was reported Monday afternoon, after the woman had returned from her vacation when she got the call from her daughter that the home was burglarized.
The glass in the backdoor was shattered, with a total value of $1,800 in jewelry and electronics taken. The jewelry included earrings, a wedding band and a Pepperell High School class ring. A 19-inch Samsung TV was also taken, as well as Apple headphones.