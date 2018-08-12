Loose dog shot on Mclin Street, owner cited
A Rome man who let his dog out to run free was cited by police after a neighbor shot the animal.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The Mclin Street resident called police Saturday to report his neighbor had shot his dog when he let it outside for about 10 minutes.
However, the neighbor said the animal ran over and attacked his smaller dog, which was on his porch. The big dog grabbed the little one by the neck and was "slinging it around" and the neighbor kicked it away. When it ran back to get at the smaller dog again, he shot it.
A witness who saw the incident confirmed the neighbor's account. Police cited the owner of the larger dog with failing to keep it under restraint and on his property.