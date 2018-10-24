A local man was in jail without bond Wednesday night accused of selling drugs to an undercover police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John William Franks, 65, address not listed, was arrested on a warrant charging him with felony sale of Schedule II drugs. Franks is accused of selling acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills to a Metro Task Force officer Sept. 25 at the Kangaroo Express in Shannon, 5880 New Calhoun Road.
Franks is also facing a felony charge of unlawful manufacture of distilled spirits stemming from his Wednesday arrest.