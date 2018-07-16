Livestock couple have eluded capture for over a month in the Wax community
A steer and its heifer companion have reportedly been roaming the Wax community for about a month, eluding attempts to capture them.
Floyd County police called to a report of livestock in the road saw the tan and white steer walking on Bailey Road near Pleasant Valley Road with a black heifer cow. While the officer was getting information from the resident who called, the animal couple turned up a driveway and disappeared.
Police tried to locate the cattle but were unsuccessful. They did find the owner, who lives on Terhune Road. She said she lost them about a month ago and has been looking for them ever since.