Lithonia man charged with tossing loaded gun out the window of a vehicle
A Lithonia man is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $5,700 bond for a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy DeJuan Fletcher , 19, of 5430 Rocky Pine Drive, was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police on Riverbend Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday..
Police said they saw something get tossed out of the car during the traffic stop. After going back to check the area, officers found a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun with an extended magazine.
In addition to the felony tampering with evidence charge, Fletcher is also charged with obstruction of officers, reckless conduct and possession of a concealed weapon.