A Lindale woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon when drugs were found in her possession during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Amelia Jo Cook, 38, of 317 Groove Ave., was arrested at the intersection of U.S. 411 and Dodd Blvd. after an officer stopped her vehicle for driving without her headlights on while raining. It was then discovered that the vehicle had a suspended registration due to a lapse in insurance coverage. Cook then told the officer she had lost her driver’s license.
A K-9 search of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Cook is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, driving on suspended registration, driving while license is suspended, headlight violation and driving without insurance. She is being held on a $7,900 bond.