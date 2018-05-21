Lindale woman charged with burglary
Floyd County Police have arrested a local woman in connection with a burglary at a residence on Bethel Church Road in Silver Creek back in March.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Renee Knowles, 21, of 16 Circle Drive, Lindale, entered a home in the 300 block of Bethel Church Road on between March 19 and 20 through an unlocked door and stole a set of golf clubs. The homeowner was reportedly out of town at the time of the burglary.
Knowles is charged with felony burglary in the first degree and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.