Lindale man facing several weapons charges
A Lindale man, who is a convicted felon, has been jailed after being ar-rested at his home with a gun with altered identification.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Joseph Branton, 32, of 3 Hillside Drive, was arrested at his resi-dence just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when Floyd County police found him in possession of a firearm with altered ID.
Branton is charged with felony possession of a weapon with altered ID and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Branton was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednes-day morning.