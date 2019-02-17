A Lindale man accused of fighting with and stalking two neighbors was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sekou Nijie Toon, 39, of 209 Grove Ave. in Lindale, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor stalking and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
Toon was arrested Sunday at his home. He's accused of following the victims to a gas station while recording them, "with the intent to harass," after an earlier altercation.