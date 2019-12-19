A 29-year-old Lindale man is being held without bond and risks deportation after incident Thursday at the Dollar General on North Fourth Street in Lindale.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nileshbhai Chaudhari, 29, of 320 Avenue C, was charged with felony kidnapping and simple battery when "during an altercation at the Dollar General, he did have his arm around the victim's neck, dragging her around the store."
He was charged with kidnapping when he took the woman outside the store. He was being held for customs enforcement for the immigration division of the Department of Homeland Security.