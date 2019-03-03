A Lindale man charged with vehicular homicide was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joey Lee Floyd of 3 Crescent Ave., was charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree on April 18, 2018 for a wreck that occurred just before 11 p.m., claiming the life of 17-year-old Dylan Jackson.
Floyd and another teenager who was in the vehicle were taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment of relatively minor injuries. Floyd was taken directly to jail after being released from the hospital and the teen, Jackson’s cousin, was sent home.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Battle said Floyd was southbound on U.S. 27 when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail. Battle said Floyd over-corrected and the vehicle veered across the road into the median where it started to roll, ejecting Jackson.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Earnest T. Greenleaf, vehicular homicide;
Brittany E. Hartley, obstruction of officer;
Kimberly N. Weathers, contraband inside guard line;
Justin R. Haney, kidnapping;
Joshua J. Nicholson, aggravated assault;
Edwin A. Sequen, aggravated assault;
Thomas L. Smith, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Michael S. Dennis, terroristic threats;
Glenda M. Dixon, financial transaction card theft;
Dewel W. Hammitt, terroristic threats;
Kevin D. Monroe, terroristic threats;
Jacob L. Hammett, obstruction of officer;
Kenneth D. Price, cruelty to elder person;
Kelsey K. Brown, contraband inside guard line;
Kelsey K. Brown and Jonathan J. Heath, controband inside guard line;
Kayla M. Kinney and Derrick L. Richardson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Rodney J. Patio, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Joseu A. Felipe, child molestation;
James G. Morgan, child molestation;
Joshua L. Jones, terroristic threats;
Jimmy D. Jordan, Jr., obstruction of officer;
DeQuan L. Johnson, cruelty to children;
Russell L. Owens, theft by receiving;
Tyree J. Dammond, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Cody P. Edwards and Austin L. Mathis, burglary;
Jonathan W. Haggard, obstruction ofofficer;
Cedric R. jackson, Amanda J. Nails and Adam K. Wright, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;;
Jonathan E. Brault, theft by taking;
Tonya A. Mudd and Anthony C. Ponto, aggravated battery;
Chase L. Posey, aggravated stalking;
William R. Pegg, aggravated assault;
Brittany R Garrett, contraband inside guard line;
David. M Brinkley, possession of firearm by convicted felon;
Kristy L. Duvall and Gary S. Reeves, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Danny Strickland, Jr., terroristic threats;
Jason L. Arp, rape;
Jasmine M. Heath, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Tanorris J. Turner, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Lauren A. Baxter and Kaleb J. Beals, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;
Brittiney L. Clegg, Ashley A. Downs, Megan R. Lambert, Natishia M. Lambert and Amanda L. Ramos, conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act;