You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Lindale man charged with intent to distribute meth

Richard Wesley Kirch

Richard Wesley Kirch

A Lindale man facing felony drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Richard Wesley Kirch, 35, of 401 Lumpkin Rd. SW in Lindale, was arrested Saturday by county police at a residence on Davis Street.

Kirch is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with intent to distribute. He's also facing a misdemeanor count of possessing a drug-related object. He was being held without bond on a felony probation violation.

Comments disabled.