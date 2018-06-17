Lindale man charged with intent to distribute meth
A Lindale man facing felony drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Richard Wesley Kirch, 35, of 401 Lumpkin Rd. SW in Lindale, was arrested Saturday by county police at a residence on Davis Street.
Kirch is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with intent to distribute. He's also facing a misdemeanor count of possessing a drug-related object. He was being held without bond on a felony probation violation.