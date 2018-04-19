Lindale man charged with felony homicide by vehicle, DUI
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for a driving under the influence wreck that resulted in the death of another man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joey Lee Floyd, 31, of 3 Crescent Avenue, Lindale, is charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree for a wreck Wednesday just before 11:00 p.m. that claimed the life of Dylan Jackson.
Trooper Jeremy Battle reported that Floyd was driving in a reckless manner while under the influence of alcohol causing the wreck at the intersection of U.S. 27 South and Maple intersection.