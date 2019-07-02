Police responded to Shorthorn Road on Tuesday evening after a Lindale man reportedly slammed someone's arm in a door and was in a residence without permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Gregory Carter, 35, of 398 Shorthorn Road, Lindale, violated a conditional bond after he had contact with the victim by throwing them down in the hallway of their home and breaking items in their house.
Carter is charged with felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor battery, simple battery and criminal trespass.