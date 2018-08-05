Lindale man accused of violating a protective order among Floyd County indictments
A Lindale man accused of violating a protective order was one of 32 people indicted by the most recent Floyd County grand jury.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Dewayne Nation, 36, of 90 Davis St. in Lindale, is accused of aggravated stalking resulting from an incident on July 7 when he went to a home while under a temporary protective order to keep away from the residence and the two children, who were both there at the time.
Nation was indicted on a charge of aggravated stalking by a grand jury last week.
Entering an automobile
A Paulding County man was also indicted by a Floyd County grand ju-ry, accused taking items from a vehicle on Fairhaven Drive last month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Chad Morgan, 38, of 120 Poplar Street, Hiram, entered a vehi-cle around 10 p.m. on July 7 and took two 12-inch speakers and a speaker box, valued at $800.
Morgan was indicted on a charge of entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Scott D. Hayes and Ronaldo M. Hodges, violation of the Georgia Con-trolled Substances Act
Nickie A. Robinson, unlawful violence in penal institute
Arabrian N. Ashkew, aggravated stalking
Garrett D. Ridge, aggravated assault
Demetrius Hamlin, Jr., violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Jimmy L. Ashworth, aggravated assault
Pamela T. Campbell, terroristic threats
Brandon L. Francis, obstruction of officer
Jimmy L. Massingill, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Adam C. Master, burglary
Susan P. Livingston, terroristic threats
Michael B. Stewart, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Jasper W. Ferguson, Sr., aggravated assault
Miguel A. Martinez, burglary
Peyton F. Phillips, terroristic threats
Aaron R. Thompson, entering automobile
Wiley B. Watson, theft by taking
Morris King, Jr., aggravated assault
Timothy S. Perry, cruelty to children
Paul A. Kennedy, forgery
Dennis G. Major, aggravated assault
Christopher C. Ely, aggravated assault
Gregory Lee, burglary
Tarvus A. Cooper, entering automobile
James D. Sisson, aggravated assault
Joseph D. Soler, burglary
Devunta J. Wood, burglary
Eric J. Lesperance, obstruction of officer
Ketori R. Woods, flee/attempt to elude