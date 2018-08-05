You are the owner of this article.
Lindale man accused of violating a protective order among Floyd County indictments

A Lindale man accused of violating a protective order was one of 32 people indicted by the most recent Floyd County grand jury.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jimmy Dewayne Nation, 36, of 90 Davis St. in Lindale, is accused of aggravated stalking resulting from an incident on July 7 when he went to a home while under a temporary protective order to keep away from the residence and the two children, who were both there at the time.

Nation was indicted on a charge of aggravated stalking by a grand jury last week.

Entering an automobile

A Paulding County man was also indicted by a Floyd County grand ju-ry, accused taking items from a vehicle on Fairhaven Drive last month.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ronald Chad Morgan, 38, of 120 Poplar Street, Hiram, entered a vehi-cle around 10 p.m. on July 7 and took two 12-inch speakers and a speaker box, valued at $800.

Morgan was indicted on a charge of entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft.

The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:

Scott D. Hayes and Ronaldo M. Hodges, violation of the Georgia Con-trolled Substances Act

Nickie A. Robinson, unlawful violence in penal institute

Arabrian N. Ashkew, aggravated stalking

Garrett D. Ridge, aggravated assault

Demetrius Hamlin, Jr., violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Jimmy L. Ashworth, aggravated assault

Pamela T. Campbell, terroristic threats

Brandon L. Francis, obstruction of officer

Jimmy L. Massingill, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Adam C. Master, burglary

Susan P. Livingston, terroristic threats

Michael B. Stewart, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Jasper W. Ferguson, Sr., aggravated assault

Miguel A. Martinez, burglary

Peyton F. Phillips, terroristic threats

Aaron R. Thompson, entering automobile

Wiley B. Watson, theft by taking

Morris King, Jr., aggravated assault

Timothy S. Perry, cruelty to children

Paul A. Kennedy, forgery

Dennis G. Major, aggravated assault

Christopher C. Ely, aggravated assault

Gregory Lee, burglary

Tarvus A. Cooper, entering automobile

James D. Sisson, aggravated assault

Joseph D. Soler, burglary

Devunta J. Wood, burglary

Eric J. Lesperance, obstruction of officer

Ketori R. Woods, flee/attempt to elude

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

