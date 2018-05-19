Lawn tools taken from trailer at storage facility
Lawn care tools valued at a total of $2,000 were stolen from a trailer parked inside a fenced-in area at MoreSpace Storage Solutions at 128 Huffaker Road.
According to Rome police reports:
A large hole in the fencing at the backside of the property is believed to have been the entry point for the suspect to get inside and to the trailer. Two leaf blowers and two weed trimmers were stolen, with just a lawn mower being left behind. The padlock on the side of the trailer was gone.
The theft was reported around 7:25 a.m. Friday, after a man had arrived in his work truck to pick up the items for the day. The man called the owner of the items to see if he had already picked them up, but he had not.