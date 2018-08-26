You are the owner of this article.
Lawn mower stolen from Rome Church of Christ

Local Police Tape
Branson Sparks

Rome police are investigating the theft of a push lawn mower from Rome Church of Christ, 121 Primrose Lane.

Investigators think the theft happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday when an alarm was triggered. Police responded to find the gate open and a shed unlocked, but a riding lawn mower was in the shed and there was nothing obviously missing.

Officers thought someone had been mowing the grass and failed to lock the gate and shed. However, a deacon called about 8 a.m. to report that the gate was missing one of its two locks and a $150 push mower was gone from the shed.

