Lawn equipment stolen from Lavender Drive
Several lawn care equipment items were stolen off a Watters & Associates Landscape truck Tuesday morning while two employees were working at Syntec Industries at 438 Lavender Drive.
According to Rome police reports:
The two men were cutting grass at the business around 10:30 a.m. when they spotted a red 2001 Ford F-150 parked next to their work truck. An edger, a leaf blower and a trimmer had been taken from the back of the work truck and put in the back of the F-150. One of the employees was driving back to the work truck on a zero-turn lawn mower when the F-150 left the parking lot with the equipment and went south on Lavender Drive toward Woodbine Avenue.
The other employee was able to get the tag number on the F-150 before it left, but he was unable to see who was driving. He reported the tag number to 911 dispatch, which shared it with an officer. The owner of the truck was identified, and he has a Cartersville address.
The stolen equipment was valued at a total of $1,700.