Lawn care tools, TV taken from home used for storage
A Rome man reported to police Wednesday afternoon that his Excelsior Street home was burglarized, with $1,060 in items stolen.
According to Rome police reports:
The burglary is believed to have occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Tuesday to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A board which blocked a side window had been removed and numerous tools and a TV taken from inside. The home in the 600 block of Excelsior Street was used for storing items of the homeowner’s family — no one lives there.
The items taken from the home was a lawnmower, a generator, weed trimmer, a blower, and a flat-screen TV.
The homeowner said he saw several juveniles with a lawnmower and a blower near North Elm Street and Lavender Drive around 4:30 p.m. At that time he did not know his brother’s lawnmower and blower had been stolen.
The officer told the homeowner he would check with Elm Street Food & Beverage, at the corner of where the juveniles were seen with the items, to try and review surveillance footage.