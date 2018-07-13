Late night traffic stop results in drug arrest
Floyd County police stopped a vehicle on Pierce Hill Road at Gaines Road late Thursday night for a broken light and ended up taking the driver to jail on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kerney William Camp, 61, of 411 Old Bells Ferry Road, was in the vehicle where a glass smoking pipe with a white crystal substance was found.
He was charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and the broken light violation.
Bond for Camp was set at $3,500.