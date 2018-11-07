A LaGrange man accused of trying to rob some Armuchee residents in their home at gunpoint was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Andre Leshun Thornton, 22, of 101 Brown St. in LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday on warrants charging him with burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The incident happened Oct. 28.
Thornton is accused of entering a home on Hennon Drive through the back door and confronting the victims in their bedroom with a silver pistol in an attempt to rob them.