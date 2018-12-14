A Kingston woman who was pulled over by police for driving on an expired tag faces serious felony drug charges during.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Denise Bridges, 23, of 142 Mullinax Road, Kingston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was stopped by a Georgia State Trooper at Ga. 53 and the Veterans Memorial Bypass on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.
She was also charged with DUI, driving on an expired tag and not having her license on her person.