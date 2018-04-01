Kingston woman accused of having drugs, stolen pickup
Police said a Kingston woman arrested on misdemeanor drug charges is facing a felony now because she knew the truck she was driving had been stolen.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Brittany Danielle Vonbehren, 32, of 1066 Flowery Branch Road in Kingston, was in jail without bond Sunday night on charges of theft by receiving stolen property.
She's also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Vonbehren was arrested at her home late Saturday with suspected marijuana, a glass pipe, a bong, a grinder and a stolen 2011 Chevrolet Silverado C-1500 pickup truck.