A 37-year-old Kingston man was charged with felony identity fraud and misdemeanor financial transaction card theft after being picked up on a warrant for an incident that allegedly occurred in November.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gregory Lynn Hunter Jr., of 110 Brewer Road, obtained possession of the victim's credit card without her knowledge or permission, made three purchases totaling approximately $170. For one of the transactions, the accused signed the receipt with the victim's name.