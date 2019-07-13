An investigation by Floyd County Sheriff's Office personnel has resulted in the arrest of a Kingston man on burglary and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Dewayne Simpson, 49, of 67 Jones Road, was arrested by a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy near the Polk County line Friday just before 8 p.m. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after a quantity of meth was found in a bag in his jeans pocket.
Simpson was also charged with felony burglary in the first degree. Details regarding the burglary charge were not available.