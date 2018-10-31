A Kingston man is facing four felony counts after his arrest on warrants issued more than two years ago.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
David Joshua Wehunt, 37, of 59 Old Rome Road, was being held without bond Wednesday on four felony charges of making false statements and writings to law enforcement officers.
He was arrested on misdemeanor warrants dating to February 2016 charging him with obstruction, criminal trespass and giving a false name to police.
Wehunt is accused of being at a home without permission on Jan. 26, 2016, and running from police investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle. He gave the name of his brother and signed four documents with the name: a Floyd County detention personal property form, an inmate release form, a state of Georgia and Floyd County property bond and a fingerprint card.