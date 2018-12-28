A Kingston man was in jail early Friday morning, accused of choking a female victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Augustus King, 34, of 757 Dublin Circle, is accused of placing his hands around the neck of a woman late Thursday evening, bringing her to the ground, and temporarily restricting her airway, leaving red marks. He later followed the victim to a neighbor’s house and pushed her off the back porch during a verbal altercation, causing her a broken wrist and bruising.
King is charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.