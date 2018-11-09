The driver of a white minivan was ejected from the vehicle during a single vehicle wreck on Kingston Highway around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
The minivan went off the road in a curve and rolled at least once before coming to a stop approximately 100 feet away. The driver was ejected but a toddler in the back seat was in a car seat and uninjured.
A bystander assisted by stopping and calling 911 then helping to stop traffic until help could arrive.
Both the driver and the toddler were transported to the hospital by metro Atlanta EMS.